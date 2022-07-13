Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,555 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

