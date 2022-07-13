Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 2,155 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

