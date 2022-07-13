Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 610,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,411 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

