Flux Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Flux has a market capitalization of $99.04 million and $4.41 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00269633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00077163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00074753 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 238,510,955 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.