Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Down 4.3%

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $34.06. 10,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 474,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOCS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,968 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,859,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,555,000 after acquiring an additional 423,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after acquiring an additional 361,555 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.