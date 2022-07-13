Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.28. 23,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 77,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Forian in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Forian alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forian by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forian by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter.

Forian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORA)

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.