Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.28. 23,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 77,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Forian in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.
Forian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORA)
Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
