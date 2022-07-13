Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Shares of OMC opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

