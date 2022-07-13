Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $280,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.93.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $113.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,908. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.