Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

NYSE OVV opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

