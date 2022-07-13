Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFSI. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

