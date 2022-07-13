Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,415 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after buying an additional 3,411,180 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

