Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of OC opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

