Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 6,724 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

KHC opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

