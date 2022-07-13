Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Franklin Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEN. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

BEN opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 191,215 shares of company stock worth $844,948. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

