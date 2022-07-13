Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Up 2,735.4% in June

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a growth of 2,735.4% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

FACT stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,183. Freedom Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

