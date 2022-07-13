Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

TSE FRU opened at C$12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.07. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

