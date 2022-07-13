FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Trading Down 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $30.93. 15,372 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 874.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter.

