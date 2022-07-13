Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FELTY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. 4,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,610. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. Fuji Electric has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

