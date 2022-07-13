Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 103,530 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,530 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $72,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 276,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,105,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

