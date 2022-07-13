FY2022 EPS Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$36.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.91. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$32.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin purchased 1,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,400 shares in the company, valued at C$328,812. Also, Director Richard Lord purchased 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.84 per share, with a total value of C$110,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,220,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,481,465.74. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $262,981.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

