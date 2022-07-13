FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newcrest Mining Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Newcrest Mining in a report issued on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Newcrest Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newcrest Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

