FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Tractor Supply Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.25 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.72.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.