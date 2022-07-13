GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the June 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTCH stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 14,668,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,612. GBT Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

