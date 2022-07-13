General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.94-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in General Mills by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after buying an additional 174,026 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

