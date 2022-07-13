General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

General Motors stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 518,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,599,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

