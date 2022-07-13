Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Down 4.1%

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.52 and last traded at $58.67. Approximately 1,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 204,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Get Gentherm alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 30,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.