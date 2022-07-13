GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,391,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 464,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $228.35 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

