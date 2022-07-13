GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 554,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
