GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 554,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.