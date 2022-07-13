Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in June

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GLAPY stock remained flat at $$54.47 on Wednesday. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Glanbia (Get Rating)
