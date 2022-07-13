Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.96 and traded as low as $5.00. Glencore shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 58,582 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLCNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

