Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 256,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,909,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.