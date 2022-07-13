Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 256,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,909,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

