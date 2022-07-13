Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stake Lifted by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,095,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 782,981 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,263.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 814,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,403,000 after buying an additional 780,055 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,893,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,603,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.73 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94.

