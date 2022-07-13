GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $16.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.