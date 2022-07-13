GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.29

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 9555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Get GoPro alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $852.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $114,289.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 283,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,033 shares of company stock worth $740,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in GoPro by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.