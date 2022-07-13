Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$24.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Gowest Gold Company Profile (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

