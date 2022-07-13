Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$24.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Gowest Gold Company Profile (CVE:GWA)
