Graco Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Graco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Graco has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graco to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. 925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,025. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Graco has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Graco by 93.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Graco by 13.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.