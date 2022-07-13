Granger Management LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Granger Management LLC cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,451 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 1.9% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Pinterest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 225,506 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,424,000 after buying an additional 1,117,504 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pinterest by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,940,000 after buying an additional 1,312,789 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pinterest by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000,000 after buying an additional 1,309,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,443 shares of company stock worth $12,278,009. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Pinterest stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $77.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

