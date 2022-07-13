Graviocoin (GIO) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $962,986.20 and $156.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00026259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00243973 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.