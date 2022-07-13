Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.26

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.26 and traded as high as $59.68. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 28,337 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $770.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,301,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

