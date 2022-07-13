Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Claude Généreux acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$195,300.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$31.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 25.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.88. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$30.39 and a 1 year high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.9499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

