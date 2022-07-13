Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 80.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

