Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
In other Groupon news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 11,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $148,311.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,271,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,443,511.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,356,580 shares of company stock worth $22,098,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Groupon stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.18. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $41.97.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. Groupon had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Groupon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Groupon (Get Rating)
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
