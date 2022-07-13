Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Groupon alerts:

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 11,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $148,311.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,271,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,443,511.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,356,580 shares of company stock worth $22,098,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 5.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,197 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 102,530 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 31,836 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.18. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $41.97.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. Groupon had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Groupon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.