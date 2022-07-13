Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.67

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.67 and last traded at $77.24, with a volume of 76266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 5.51.
About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.