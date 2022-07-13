GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Hits $38.52 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $38.52 million and $83,870.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000327 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000210 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

