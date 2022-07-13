Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 1.3% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $192.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day moving average of $359.00. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.90.
MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $622.25.
In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
