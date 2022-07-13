Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 3.0% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.
Microchip Technology stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
