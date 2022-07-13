Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,524 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. SailPoint Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.25 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.52.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 1.49. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

