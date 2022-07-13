Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 2.1% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

