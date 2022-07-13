Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.34.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($222.00) to €214.00 ($214.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

