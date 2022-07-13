Head to Head Survey: Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) vs. WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International -190.35% -31.55% -16.71% WEX 6.41% 21.38% 3.92%

This table compares Ucommune International and WEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $165.95 million 0.09 -$313.28 million ($72.59) -0.05 WEX $1.85 billion 3.81 $140,000.00 $2.76 56.83

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. Ucommune International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ucommune International and WEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A WEX 0 5 8 0 2.62

WEX has a consensus target price of $209.54, suggesting a potential upside of 33.60%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Summary

WEX beats Ucommune International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International (Get Rating)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. This segment markets its products through health plans, third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll companies benefits consultants, software providers, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

